TV stars, Dilip Joshi, Karan Grover are in shock after Amit Mistry’s demise

Well-liked actor Amita Mistry, who made a mark in Bollywood and tv within the Gujarati movie trade, has handed away. Based on the report, he died of a coronary heart assault on Friday morning. There’s a wave of mourning within the movie trade resulting from Amit’s demise. Stars from Bollywood to TV have paid him a passionate tribute on social media.

Shocked TV actor Karan V Grover, tweeted after Amit Mistry’s loss of life, wrote, “Stunning and really unhappy information!” Shanti Amit Mistry Bhai ”

Actress Kubra Sait tweeted with a shout that you can be missed. Amit Mistry Condolences to the household.

Ashwin Mushran wrote within the tweet that I’ve labored with #AmitMistry a couple of times and it was fantastic to see him on stage. He will likely be missed by all of us on stage and display. Condolences to his household.

Dilip Joshi has written that it’s completely stunning and unimaginable that Amit Mistry isn’t any extra ………… nonetheless can not imagine it …….

TV actress Sonali Kulkarni has written in condolences that it’s disastrous. So younger .. So enthusiastic .. So loving .. No extra. .. cannot neglect his good efficiency within the just lately launched Bandish..as an actor.

Amit was seen in these movies and TV exhibits

Amita Mistry, who has labored in exhibits like ‘Tenaliram’ and ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pheri’, has labored in theaters and movies. His well-known movies embody Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Final Native, 99, Shore within the Metropolis, A Gentleman and Amazon Prime’s collection Bandish Bandits. In Bandish Bendits, he performed the position of Devendra Rathore. He performed the position of Naseeruddin Shah.

