TVF Aspirants Release Date, Cast Name, Where to Watch Free Promo

TVF is coming up with a new web series very soon. The upcoming web series of the OTT Platform is titled as Aspirants. The exclusive promo of the Web Series is out. The promo of this show has got an intense amount of response from the fans. here are some exciting details about the plot and the cast of the TVF Aspirants. Also, check out complete details about the TVF Aspirants Release Date.
TVF Aspirants Plot and Promo:
After the success of KOTA Factory, TVF is back with another webs series based on the life of UPSC Aspirants. The KOTA Factory showcased the life of students studying in KOTA to complete their dreams of Doctors and Engineer. And now this brand new web series will take us through the journey of becoming IAS Officers.
The series will feature the story of a student, who comes to Old Delhi to fulfil his dreams of becoming an IAS officer. It will showcase how much Struggle, Pressure, Hardwork, Patience the students go through while cracking this exam. The web series will revolve around 3 friends.
TVF Aspirants Release Date:
TVF’s new series will be released on the 7th of April. You can catch the telecast of this outstanding web series on Youtube. The first episode will release on the TVF’s Youtube Channel. Watch Here
TVF Aspirants Cast:
The web series is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. While Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey are the creators of this project.
While one of the talented actors will be part of this web series. Naveen Kasturia will play the lead role in the show. While Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey will play pivotal roles in the show.
