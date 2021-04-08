ENTERTAINMENT

TVF Aspirants Release Date, Cast Name, Where to Watch Free Promo

Avatar
By
Posted on
TVF Aspirants Release Date, Cast Name, Where to Watch Free Promo

TVF is coming up with a new web series very soon. The upcoming web series of the OTT Platform is titled as Aspirants. The exclusive promo of the Web Series is out. The promo of this show has got an intense amount of response from the fans. here are some exciting details about the plot and the cast of the TVF Aspirants. Also, check out complete details about the TVF Aspirants Release Date.

Contents hide
1 TVF Aspirants Plot and Promo:
2 TVF Aspirants Release Date:
2.1 TVF Aspirants Cast:

TVF Aspirants Plot and Promo:

After the success of KOTA Factory, TVF is back with another webs series based on the life of UPSC Aspirants. The KOTA Factory showcased the life of students studying in KOTA to complete their dreams of Doctors and Engineer. And now this brand new web series will take us through the journey of becoming IAS Officers.

TVF Aspirants Release Date, Cast Name, Where to Watch Free Promo

The series will feature the story of a student, who comes to Old Delhi to fulfil his dreams of becoming an IAS officer. It will showcase how much Struggle, Pressure, Hardwork, Patience the students go through while cracking this exam. The web series will revolve around 3 friends.

TVF Aspirants Release Date:

TVF’s new series will be released on the 7th of April. You can catch the telecast of this outstanding web series on Youtube. The first episode will release on the TVF’s Youtube Channel. Watch Here

TVF Aspirants Cast:

The web series is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. While Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey are the creators of this project.

While one of the talented actors will be part of this web series. Naveen Kasturia will play the lead role in the show. While Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey will play pivotal roles in the show.

Stay tuned with us to get the latest updates from new tv shows. Also, don’t forget to check out the audition updates of an upcoming television reality show.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top