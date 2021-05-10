TVF Aspirants Season 2 Or Episode 6 Release Date Check Renewal Status & OTT Platform







Are you thrilled to find out about the release date of TVF’s Aspirants Episode 6? Well, who wouldn’t? We have brought you all the latest details of this inspiring web series which is engaging viewers across the country. Though, it is not the first time when The Viral Fever has dropped something like this. Earlier this, The ‘Kota Factory’ had garnered immense support from the fans. This newly released series has also made the fans go crazy for the telecast for new episodes. So far, TVF has launched 5 outstanding episodes. The anticipation for the 6th episode is high among the viewers.

TVF is a popular channel on YouTube. It has millions of subscribers who visit the channel for unique content. Aspirants is another such series that is based on the youth dreaming to crack the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam. It is one of the toughest civil service exams conducted in India. Lakhs of people apply to become IAS and IPS, officers. This series portrays a story about these students who want to crack the government exam.

Aspirants Season 2

Just like Kota Factory where students were struggling to get a seat in the renowned engineering college, IIT, it will also feature the same struggle and hardships they go through. The first episode titled “Optional Me Kya Hai” had hit the YouTube channel on 7th April 2021. It had almost 12 million views making it a successful opening for any educational series. The makers released the other episodes on a gap of some weeks. “Teacher Sahi Hona Chaiye” was the second episode that got released 2 weeks ago.

The third and the fourth episode were titled “Positive Approach Rakh Yaar” and “Plan B Kya Hai” respectively. So far Aspirants is getting a good response as it’s every episode has almost 9.6-star ratings. Talking about the story, it consists of three friends who cross paths while preparing for the hardest entrance exam. They share experiences throughout their journey and how their friendship blossoms alongside are the key highlight.

However, they also come to find out that this exam has a very less success rate. Apoorva Singh Karki has amazingly directed this series which compels the viewers to get connected to it. Star cast like Abhilash Thapliya, Namita Dubey, and Shivankit Singh have graced TVF’ Aspirants. The 6th episode will soon get released on YouTube. We will update you as soon as we get the updates regarding the same. Stay tuned with us!