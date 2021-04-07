ENTERTAINMENT

TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Web Series Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

Avatar
By
Posted on
TVF's Aspirants Episode 1 Web Series Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

TVF’s Aspirants is an upcoming Indian Hindi web series, releasing on 7 April 2021 on The Viral Fever Youtube Channel and App. The lead cast of the Web Series includes Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja. The web series will be released on Youtube and TVF App. TVF’s Aspirants Episode 2 Release Date will be 14 April 2021, series makers are following the Pattern of 7 Days gap release. The web series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Arunabh Kumar is the producer of the web series. Ullu Charmsukh

The story of the series revolves around the UPSC Aspirants and tells about their Journey, Struggle, and life, how they pass the exam, how they struggle what are their strategy to finally become IAS.

Contents hide
1 TVF’s Aspirants Wiki and Crew
1.1 TVF’s Aspirants Trailer
1.1.1 TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Watch Online
1.1.2 TVF’s Aspirants Cast and Details

TVF’s Aspirants Wiki and Crew

Name TVF’s Aspirants
Director Apoorv singh karki
Producer Rasika Tyagi
Vijay Koshy
Shreyansh pandey
Arun Kumar
Written by/Story Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish
Screenplay Arunabh Kumar
Shreyansh pandey
Production Company TVF Originals
Unacademy
Lead Cast Naveen kasturia
Shivankit Parihar
Abhilash thapliyal
Sunny Hinduja
Genre Drama
Comedy
Cinematographer Georgy John
Arjun Kukreti
Country India
Editor Tushar Manocha
Casting Ashish khare
Shiv Chouhan
Releasing Date 7 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Amazon prime

TVF’s Aspirants Trailer

  • [The Viral Fever] Aspirants Web Series Cast, Trailer, Watch Online
  • Mumbaikar Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch
  • [KindiBOX] Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online
  • [Hot Masti] Rakhail (Kavita Radheshyam) Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online
  • [Cinema Dosti Gold] Mohini Bhabhi Session 2 Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series

TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Watch Online

Also Read: [Nuefliks] My Darling Web Series (Kamalika Chanda) Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Wiki, and More

TVF’s Aspirants Cast and Details

Naveen kasturia
Shivankit Parihar
Abhilash thapliyal
Sunny Hinduja

Technical Staff

Background Score: Tusshar Mallek
Music: Rohit Sharma
Head of Post Production: Gaurav Rungta
Casting: Ashish Khare, Shiv Chouhan
Production Designer: Beeva Mahajan
Costume Stylist: Yashika Kakkar
DI Colorist: David Gabris (Futureworks Media Limited)
Sound Design: Pranit Purao
Head of Finance: Manish Saini

Where to watch TVF’s Aspirants?

Interested audiences can watch and download the TVF’s Aspirants web series on TVF and Youtube For Free.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
728
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
725
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
724
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
723
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
702
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
614
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
584
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
581
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top