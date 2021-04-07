TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Web Series Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

TVF’s Aspirants is an upcoming Indian Hindi web series, releasing on 7 April 2021 on The Viral Fever Youtube Channel and App. The lead cast of the Web Series includes Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja. The web series will be released on Youtube and TVF App. TVF’s Aspirants Episode 2 Release Date will be 14 April 2021, series makers are following the Pattern of 7 Days gap release. The web series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Arunabh Kumar is the producer of the web series. Ullu Charmsukh

The story of the series revolves around the UPSC Aspirants and tells about their Journey, Struggle, and life, how they pass the exam, how they struggle what are their strategy to finally become IAS.

TVF’s Aspirants Wiki and Crew

Name TVF’s Aspirants Director Apoorv singh karki Producer Rasika Tyagi

Vijay Koshy

Shreyansh pandey

Arun Kumar Written by/Story Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish Screenplay Arunabh Kumar

Shreyansh pandey Production Company TVF Originals

Unacademy Lead Cast Naveen kasturia

Shivankit Parihar

Abhilash thapliyal

Sunny Hinduja Genre Drama

Comedy Cinematographer Georgy John

Arjun Kukreti Country India Editor Tushar Manocha Casting Ashish khare

Shiv Chouhan Releasing Date 7 April 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Amazon prime

TVF’s Aspirants Trailer

[The Viral Fever] Aspirants Web Series Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

Mumbaikar Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

[KindiBOX] Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

[Hot Masti] Rakhail (Kavita Radheshyam) Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

[Cinema Dosti Gold] Mohini Bhabhi Session 2 Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series

TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Watch Online

Also Read: [Nuefliks] My Darling Web Series (Kamalika Chanda) Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Wiki, and More

TVF’s Aspirants Cast and Details

Naveen kasturia

Shivankit Parihar

Abhilash thapliyal

Sunny Hinduja

Technical Staff

Background Score: Tusshar Mallek

Music: Rohit Sharma

Head of Post Production: Gaurav Rungta

Casting: Ashish Khare, Shiv Chouhan

Production Designer: Beeva Mahajan

Costume Stylist: Yashika Kakkar

DI Colorist: David Gabris (Futureworks Media Limited)

Sound Design: Pranit Purao

Head of Finance: Manish Saini

Where to watch TVF’s Aspirants?

Interested audiences can watch and download the TVF’s Aspirants web series on TVF and Youtube For Free.