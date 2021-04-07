TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Web Series Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

TVF’s Aspirants is an upcoming Indian Hindi web series, releasing on 7 April 2021 on The Viral Fever Youtube Channel and App. The lead cast of the Web Series includes Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja. The web series will be released on Youtube and TVF App. TVF’s Aspirants Episode 2 Release Date will be 14 April 2021, series makers are following the Pattern of 7 Days gap release. The web series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Arunabh Kumar is the producer of the web series. Ullu Charmsukh
The story of the series revolves around the UPSC Aspirants and tells about their Journey, Struggle, and life, how they pass the exam, how they struggle what are their strategy to finally become IAS.
TVF’s Aspirants Wiki and Crew
|Name
|TVF’s Aspirants
|Director
|Apoorv singh karki
|Producer
|Rasika Tyagi
Vijay Koshy
Shreyansh pandey
Arun Kumar
|Written by/Story
|Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish
|Screenplay
|Arunabh Kumar
Shreyansh pandey
|Production Company
|TVF Originals
Unacademy
|Lead Cast
|Naveen kasturia
Shivankit Parihar
Abhilash thapliyal
Sunny Hinduja
|Genre
|Drama
Comedy
|Cinematographer
|Georgy John
Arjun Kukreti
|Country
|India
|Editor
|Tushar Manocha
|Casting
|Ashish khare
Shiv Chouhan
|Releasing Date
|7 April 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Amazon prime
TVF’s Aspirants Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series
TVF’s Aspirants Episode 1 Watch Online
Also Read: [Nuefliks] My Darling Web Series (Kamalika Chanda) Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Wiki, and More
TVF’s Aspirants Cast and Details
Naveen kasturia
Shivankit Parihar
Abhilash thapliyal
Sunny Hinduja
Technical Staff
Background Score: Tusshar Mallek
Music: Rohit Sharma
Head of Post Production: Gaurav Rungta
Casting: Ashish Khare, Shiv Chouhan
Production Designer: Beeva Mahajan
Costume Stylist: Yashika Kakkar
DI Colorist: David Gabris (Futureworks Media Limited)
Sound Design: Pranit Purao
Head of Finance: Manish Saini
Where to watch TVF’s Aspirants?
Interested audiences can watch and download the TVF’s Aspirants web series on TVF and Youtube For Free.