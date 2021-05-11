TV’s ‘Ram’ Gurmeet opens Kovid Hospital

Gurmeet Chaudhary, who has played powerful characters in many of the best films and made Ram in the TV show Ramayana, is helping people these days. He is emerging as a real hero at the moment. In fact, recently Gurmeet Chaudhary has opened a Kovid Hospital named ‘Astha’ in Nagpur, Maharashtra keeping in mind the poor and middle class people. According to the information received, they have also talked about it.

Gurmeet says, “Just a few months ago, a media friend of mine asked me for help related to Kovid, when I went on my social media to help me, I came to know how bad things have happened in the country due to Corona Have you been? ” . Then I felt that I had to act like a real hero to help people. ‘

At the same time, Gurmeet says, ‘It is the love of the people that I succeeded in my life as an artist and I feel that it is my turn to do something for this country and for the people of this country, so I have opened Nagpur. Dr. in the city For Syed Manatali and his team, it is preparing to open Kovid Hospital and also Kovid Hospital in many other cities of the country.