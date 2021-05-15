Tweet of the death of Paresh Rawal going viral, know the truth behind it

The second wave of Corona virus has broken into havoc and during this time many stars have said goodbye to the world. Meanwhile, runoff is also becoming increasingly viral. From now on, Kiran Khair to Mukesh Khanna’s death runoff has gone viral. At the same time, the runoff of Paresh Rawal’s death is also becoming viral.

Now posted on a Twitter account regarding the death of film star Paresh Rawal. The post reads that, ‘Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the film industry died at 7 am on Friday.’ Now Paresh Rawal himself gave a funny reply retweeting this tweet. He took the false rumor of his death and wrote in the caption, “Apologies for the misunderstanding, I slept after 7 o’clock.” The runoff of his false death surprised everyone.

… Sorry for the misunderstanding because I slept at 7 in the morning…! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF– Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) 14 May, 2021

Many people are also angry about this kind of tweet. One user wrote angrily saying that action should be taken immediately against such an account. For information, let us know that in March, they had vaccinated. Two weeks later, he succumbed to the corona virus.