ENTERTAINMENT

Tweet of the death of Paresh Rawal going viral, know the truth behind it

Avatar

The second wave of Corona virus has broken into havoc and during this time many stars have said goodbye to the world. Meanwhile, runoff is also becoming increasingly viral. From now on, Kiran Khair to Mukesh Khanna’s death runoff has gone viral. At the same time, the runoff of Paresh Rawal’s death is also becoming viral.

Now posted on a Twitter account regarding the death of film star Paresh Rawal. The post reads that, ‘Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the film industry died at 7 am on Friday.’ Now Paresh Rawal himself gave a funny reply retweeting this tweet. He took the false rumor of his death and wrote in the caption, “Apologies for the misunderstanding, I slept after 7 o’clock.” The runoff of his false death surprised everyone.

Many people are also angry about this kind of tweet. One user wrote angrily saying that action should be taken immediately against such an account. For information, let us know that in March, they had vaccinated. Two weeks later, he succumbed to the corona virus.

Related Items:

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top