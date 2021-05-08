ENTERTAINMENT

Tweeting for Chhota Rajan, Ram Gopal Varma was heavy, users said – you more than Chhota Rajan …

Avatar

It would not be wrong to call Ram Gopal Varma the disputed king if Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a disputed queen. Ram has been in controversy many times over his statements or tweets. This is the reason why Ram has come in the headlines recently. In fact, on Friday, the information went viral on social media that Chhota Rajan died due to Corona.

However, the notice was later dismissed as a rumor. Chhota Rajan is admitted to AIIMS hospital after Chhota Rajan was infected with Corona on 26 April. Hearing the news of Chhota Rajan’s demise, Ram Gopal tweeted, “Corona killed Chhota Rajan and it didn’t matter that he was number 2 of D Company. . ”

When Ram came to know that the news of Chhota Rajan’s death was false, he tweeted, Chhota Rajan’s information was false. It was not Corona but the murderers who killed her. He is still hospitalized. Hopefully, he gets beds and oxygen. Ram now tells Chhota Rajan that he has got a bed and that some users do not like oxygen. He started trolling Rama. One commented, “Why don’t you take him from there and treat him well?” That is fine for your underworld movies.

