‘Twilight’: Yearn over these movies with neverending love triangles – Film Daily

'Twilight': Yearn over these movies with neverending love triangles

'Twilight': Yearn over these movies with neverending love triangles

There is something so intriguing about love triangles! One of the most famous Hollywood love triangles that actually happened in real life included Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, & Jennifer Aniston. More recently, the younger generation had a lot to say about Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, & Hailey Baldwin (who’s last name is now also Bieber). In certain movies, watching love triangle scenarios play out can be very entertaining.

Contents hide
1 The Hunger Games
2 How Do You Know
3 Cruel Intentions
4 My Best Friend’s Girl
5 Some Kind of Beautiful
6 Twilight

The Hunger Games

The entire Hunger Games movie franchise was focused more on surviving battlefields of death than romances if anyone was keeping score, but the love triangle between Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, & Gale Hawthorne got quite a bit of attention. Some fans speculated Katniss would choose Peeta because they connect on the battlefield and protect each other in the first book/movie The Hunger Games.

Other fans speculated she would choose Gale because they grow close to one another before she volunteers as tribute. At the end of Mockingjay though, she chooses Peeta after Gale’s mistake results in the death of Katniss’s younger sister, Prim. Her choice wasn’t shocking at all, especially for those who read the book series before watching the movies.

How Do You Know

How Do You Know is a 2010 movie starring Reese Witherspoon in the leading role as a woman torn between two great men. There’s Matty, played by Owen Wilson, who somehow charms her in a way she isn’t accustomed to.

There’s also George, played by Paul Rudd, a man she meets for a blind date. Although she finds herself completely wrapped up in the fun of enjoying both love interests, she knows that will ultimately have to make a decision.

Cruel Intentions

When Cruel Intentions premiered in 1999, it pushed the boundaries of what is considered edgy and what isn’t. The character of Sebastian is a playboy who desires nothing more than to experience a night in bed with his stepsister, Kathryn.

She decides to make a game out of it by challenging him to hook up with a girl named Annette who’s planning to save her virginity for marriage. He gets embroiled in the game he’s playing and finally realizes he’s actually developing feelings for Annette . . . and losing feelings for Kathyrn.

My Best Friend’s Girl

Kate Hudson is amazing in My Best Friend’s Girl as the woman two men are pining over. Her character, Alexis, dumps her boyfriend for being too clingy. The heartbroken sap then enlists the help of his best friend to win her back. Instead of helping out the way he’s supposed to, his best friend ends up catching feelings for her too! This messy, problematic love story has a lot of comedic moments to add to its charm.

Some Kind of Beautiful

Dating your sister’s lover is never really a good look . . . but in Some Kind of Beautiful, that’s pretty much exactly what happens. Jessica Alba plays the role of a college student who falls for her professor, played by Pierce Brosnan.

They have a child together and pursue a relationship, until she realizes she’s totally bored. She starts hooking up with someone else in secret while her older sister begins moving in on her husband. Somehow, it all works out in the end despite how dramatic & crazy the situation is to begin with.

Twilight

One of the most notable love triangle movie franchises in modern history would have to be the one found in the Twilight saga. Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, is a typical high school girl trying to live her life in Forks, Washington. She meets a werewolf named Jacob, played by Taylor Lautner, and develops something more than platonic feelings for him.

Bella also meets a vampire named Edward, played by Robert Pattinson, whom she falls madly in love with. Her feelings bounce back & forth as she tries to figure out who she should be with. This love triangle created the trending hashtags of 2008 many fans still remember – #TeamEdward & #TeamJacob.

