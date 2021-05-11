Twin Valley Management Taps Business Strategy & Tech Experts for Board – PRNewswire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Twin Valley Management, a fourth-generation family-owned company and parent to Twin Valley Telephone, Twin Valley Communications, SKT and ISG Technology, has announced the appointment of two new board members: Lisa Spadafora Thompson, partner at Axiom Consulting Partners, and Jay Brodsky, Chief Digital Officer for American Geophysical Union. On the heels of Twin Valley’s latest acquisition of SKT, the strategic appointment of Thompson and Brodsky adds outside technology and business strategy expertise to help guide the company’s next phase of growth.



“For more than 70 years, a guiding principle for our company and leaders has been to seek outside counsel and expertise to better serve our communities and maximize our potential,” said Ben Foster, President and CEO. “I’m honored to continue that foundational trait for our family with the addition of two board members who are both well-aligned and qualified to help us realize our strategic vision.”

Over the last decade, the organization has been transformed and scaled from $8 million to over $120 million, now the largest family-owned broadband and managed IT company in Kansas. The composition of the board is evaluated regularly to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, knowledge and perspective necessary to achieve the company’s goals.

“As we prepare for the next phase of growth, we recognize having the right guidance and experience serving our team is of continued importance,” Foster said. “Lisa and Jay’s unique experience between technology, strategy and operational excellence will play a key role in helping our shareholders, the executive team and all team members leverage our portfolio of investments to realize our transformation goals and achieve our growth expectations.”

About Lisa Spadafora Thompson

Lisa Thompson is a partner with Axiom Consulting Partners, a premier growth, business transformation and AI/data science firm. Thompson was the founder and CEO of Sturbridge Growth Partners, which merged with Axiom in 2021. She was a partner with Deloitte Consulting in their strategy & operations practice. She has served as senior partner, managing director and board member with Monitor Group (acquired by Deloitte) and Strategic Pricing Group (acquired by Monitor). Over more than two decades, she has helped companies from Fortune 100 to mid-sized businesses and startups grow through identification and implementation of best practices across marketing, sales, pricing and business strategy.

In addition to her previous corporate and nonprofit board experience, Thompson currently serves on the board for fourth-generation family and employee owned Consigli Construction, one of the largest 100 engineering firms in the U.S. with locations throughout the upper east coast.

Thompson has an MBA from Babson College and a BA from Regis College. She enjoys serving on nonprofit boards, doing volunteer work, reading, traveling and connecting people in her network. She lives in the Boston area with her husband and their children.

About Jay Brodsky

Jay Brodsky is Chief Digital Officer for American Geophysical Union (AGU), an international not-for-profit scientific organization supporting a community of Earth and space scientists dedicated to discovery and solutions to societal challenges. Brodsky has served as CIO and CTO for over two decades in technology and media companies and has served on multiple boards. In all of these roles, he has focused on driving business improvement and innovation through digital means while managing cybersecurity risk. He currently sits on the Ithaca College Cybersecurity Board and serves as a Cybersecurity Oversight Board Member for the Private Directors Association, helping to shape programs that teach cybersecurity best practices and solutions.

Brodsky has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, an MPS in Cybersecurity Strategy and Information Management from The George Washington University, and a BAS from the University of Pennsylvania. He lives in the Washington, D.C., area with his wife and their three children.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 70 years of experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Together with ISG Technology and SKT, Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business. Learn more at twinvalley.net, isgtech.com and SKTC.net.

