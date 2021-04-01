Twisted Night Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Twisted Night is an Upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Cinema Dosti Gold App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Sachin Choubey and Amayra Bhardwaj. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Cinema Dosti Gold app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 2 April 2021. Twisted Night All Episodes web series is directed by Jimmy Jaiswal. Cinema Dosti Gold is the producer of the web series. Cinema Dosti Gold is a OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a night (Nandita Dutta), when a woman living alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Presenting Twisted Night | A story of a rogue playboy who wants only to make love, a twisted man in search of erotic women meets his final destiny. What ensues is something that will blow your mind, download the app today and watch the full episode releasing on 2nd April

Twisted Night Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Twisted Night Director Jimmy Jaiswal Producer Suresh Written by/Story Sachin Choubey Screenplay Jimmy Jaiswal Production Company Cinema Dosti Gold Lead Cast Sachin Choubey

Amayra Bhardwaj Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 1 Country India Music NA DOP Devashish sarkar Releasing Date 24 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Twisted Night Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Twisted Night Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Twisted Night Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch the Twisted Night web series on the Cinema Dosti Gold app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.