ENTERTAINMENT

Twisted Night Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Avatar
By
Posted on
Twisted Night Web Series Cast

Twisted Night is an Upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Cinema Dosti Gold App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Sachin Choubey and Amayra Bhardwaj. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Cinema Dosti Gold app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 2 April 2021. Twisted Night All Episodes web series is directed by Jimmy Jaiswal. Cinema Dosti Gold is the producer of the web series. Cinema Dosti Gold is a OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a night (Nandita Dutta), when a woman living alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Twisted Night Web Series Cast

Presenting Twisted Night | A story of a rogue playboy who wants only to make love, a twisted man in search of erotic women meets his final destiny. What ensues is something that will blow your mind, download the app today and watch the full episode releasing on 2nd April

Contents hide
1 Twisted Night Web Series Wiki and Crew
1.1 Twisted Night Trailer
1.1.1 Twisted Night Web Series Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Twisted Night Web Series Officially?

Twisted Night Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Twisted Night
Director Jimmy Jaiswal
Producer Suresh
Written by/Story Sachin Choubey
Screenplay Jimmy Jaiswal
Production Company Cinema Dosti Gold
Lead Cast Sachin Choubey
Amayra Bhardwaj
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 1
Country India
Music NA
DOP Devashish sarkar
Releasing Date 24 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Twisted Night Trailer

Also Read: [Nuefliks] Detective Nancy

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Twisted Night Web Series Cast and Details

Sachin Choubey
Amayra Bhardwaj

Where to watch Twisted Night Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch the Twisted Night web series on the Cinema Dosti Gold app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
403
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
387
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
377
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
375
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
370
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
337
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
329
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
329
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top