Twitch deleted thousands of videos – TMT Daily

The scene speaks of “bloodbys”: the streaming platform Twitch has launched a major deletion campaign in the context of copyright infringement.

Loading...

Several Smooth user Reacted indirectly to the quick-witted aggressor. Whereas the provider had pointed out copyrighted material to users in the previous campaign, now Red Pen ruled. At the same time, the affected people were informed that their videos were removed.

Loading...

Critics accuse the provider of neither listening to the statements nor stating which specific videos were affected. This means that the intended learning effect does not occur. In addition, sometimes users complain that videos using only license-free background music were removed.

Loading...

In the accompanying e-mail, the operator states that they are aware that streamers may not have had a chance to respond in these cases. “That’s why we see it as a one-time warning,” Twitch says literally – it’s clear that this is just the beginning. There is already a discussion of bloodbears on Twitter.

Loading...

Users complain that some artists are missing their lifetimes. Comparisons of similar actions come from YouTube. There are also calls for an automated detection system that can detect such content and warn users.

Loading...

In the background, the RIAA draws strings

The American music industry as its RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) is probably behind this process. Over the summer, the organization asked Twitch to protect the rights of its members. On Twitter, Twitch admitted that he had received a mass inquiry from the lobby association about copyright infringement. Twitch then conveyed the problem to the affected people.

Loading...

Now one scene suspects that a lot of people did not take summer requests seriously, so Twitch is now cracking down on them. Others believe that the RIAA has placed the platform operator under real pressure.

Loading...

Migration from youtube starts

American Provider “DMCA Treatment“. The DMCA stands for Digital Millennium Copyright Act, US Digital Copyright Law. The creators like to use background music for the live broadcast of the games, some of which are final hours. In addition, Twitch has a “background soundtrack” section, with appropriate background music in the program.

Loading...

While some are checking their videos, others are changing platforms. The video portal’s warning messages include, for example, information about the type of violation and the complainant.

Loading...

Twitch declared the copyright to be “bloodbys” – and praised the recovery

After a major deletion campaign in late 2020, Twitch explains: The music industry has put a lot of pressure and they are working on better tools for streamers.

Loading...

The music industry is said to have driven thousands of copyright infringement reports to Twitch. There were fewer than 50 per year until May 2020, since then there have been thousands of reports per week, the streaming platform states in an apology.

Loading...

The huge surge twitch cracked and destroyed thousands of recordings – users spoke of a “bloodbath”. The operator mentions that several advertisements from the DMCA related to the streamers’ archives, which may have used track snippets of the music preserved in the year-old clip.

Loading...

The DMCA stands for Digital Millennium Copyright Act, US Digital Copyright Law. Accordingly, rights holders should report violations and stage handlers, then react within certain timeframes. CNN reported over the summer that the American music industry lobby group RIAA sent more than 1,800 DMCA advertisements to Twitch in June alone.

Loading...