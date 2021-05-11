ENTERTAINMENT

TWITTER came forward to help India in Corona, gave $ 15 million

Avatar

New Delhi: Corona cases are increasing rapidly in India. Microblogging site Twitter has also donated $ 15 million to India in the wake of the Corona crisis. India is currently facing the second wave of Corona. Many countries of the world are coming forward to help India.

Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsi tweeted that the amount has been donated to three NGOs – Care, Ed India and Seva International USA. Care has been given $ 10 million, while Ed India and Seva International USA have been given $ 25-25 million. The San Francisco-based company said in a statement, “Seva International is a Hindu, faith-based, non-profit service organization. This donation is being given for the treatment of Kovid patients. It will be used to purchase ventilators, beds and other items. Life saving device “. The statement also said that the equipment would be distributed in government hospitals, corona care centers and other hospitals.

Sandeep Khadkar, vice president of Seva International, thanked the CEO of Twitter, Dorsey, and said, “This is a service and I am glad that you have come forward to help us. We will try to live up to your expectations and take good care of corona infected patients. “. He said, “At this time we all need to come together and fight Corona. If we do this, the virus may soon be under control. ”

