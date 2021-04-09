Twitter Faceoff: US Navy violates India’s EEZ without consent, experts react | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI. In an unusually provocative move, the United States announced that it conducted operational patrols in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) this week, without deliberately seeking any prior consent, to assert its `navigational right and freedoms’.

The US Navy regularly conducts such patrols in the contentious South China Sea to challenge China’s aggressive territorial claims over its neighbours. But a provocative declaration of similar patrols in India’s EEZ, at a time the US is seeking India’s cooperation in strengthening “alliances and partnerships” to foster “credible deterrence” against China in the Indo-Pacific , has raised eyebrows here.

There has been no official response from India so far, but several defense and maritime experts reacted to the development on Twitter.

‘Timing unnecessary, move baffling’

Most Indian naval/ security experts citing this #7thFleet statement as unnecessary -with Military Manoeuvres not co…

Nothing in UNCLOS (which U.S. hasn't even ratified) permits military activities in other nations' EEZs. It's one th…

‘The move weakens QUAD’

Biden admin's move to highlight an existing yet generally downplayed disagreement with India on 'freedom of navigat…

It also gives China an 'I told you so' moment. China has been warning India against lowering its guard when it came…

‘India’s law not consistent with international law’

Nothing wrong. They were 240 km away.International law clearly states that EEZ incl. contiguous zones are free for…

‘Nothing to outrage here’

For those outraging on USN's FONOPS in India's EEZ, there is nothing amiss here. FONOPS have been going on for many…

‘Biden’s son is compromised to China, therefore harassing a friendly India’

2/2 mind you, they could have done this and silently conveyed it to the Indian Navy. But no, they had to put out a…

‘Press release issued to embarrass India’

You are right but the issue is why US had to advertise it through a press release, instead of just mentioning it in…

‘Violation bad enough, why publicize?’

There is irony here. While India ratified UN Law of the Seas in 1995, the US has failed to do it so far. For the 7t…

‘US has done it to several nations before’

Not really.In the past, US Navy has conducted such ops against treaty allies like Japan, South Korea too due to "e…

India does regularly feature in Pentagon freedom of navigation reports, this from 2019. So do several US allies and…

In 2019, US Navy challenged maritime rules/laws of every nation in South Asia (excl. Nepal & Bhutan ofc)

‘No need to make mountain of a molehill’

No need to make a mountain out of mole hill.US Navy conducted such ops in Indian EEZ regularly.This US navy doc f…

‘Will PMO react?’

US Navy conducts naval exercise near #Lakshadweep without India's consent. Will @PMOIndia care to respond? Or will…

US giving conflicting signals

Absolutely. This is certainly bad form by a so-called friendly navy which on one hand is doing joint exercise in Ba…