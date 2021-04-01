Twitter Now Enables You To Add Stickers To Fleets – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Your Fleets just got an upgrade.Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twem… https://t.co/8O4Kpf55Xm — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 1617229682000

NEW DELHI: Microblogging website Twitter is adding stickers to its Snapchat Stories-like feature called Fleets. The stickers are available for both Android and iOS users.Now you will be able to add stickers when you are making a Fleet. You can add stickers to your Fleet by tapping on the emoji icon placed on the bottom row of your screen. When you tap on the icon you will notice a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emoji.

You can also search for more stickers by typing in the search bar located on the top of your screen. Twitter will pull up GIFs sourced from Tenor and Facebook-owned Giphy in search results.

Twitter revealed this new feature by tweeting about it with a small video. Twitter posted, “Your Fleets just got an upgrade.

Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the Slightly smiling face icon, on Android and iOS.”

Recently, Twitter announced that it will enable users to use security keys as the only authentication method. The company has also revealed that users can also enrol for multiple hardware security keys for logging in.

Twitter already allows users to enable two-factor authentication for secure logins. Users can use a security key to sign in to their accounts, but first, they have to turn on 2FA methods like SMS code.