Twitter reactions: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli shine as clinical RCB beat MI at IPL 2022

In the 18th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association on Saturday

Chasing 152, RCB got off to a decent start with openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis adding 50 runs in eight overs. In the very next over, Jaydev Unadkat broke the partnership by dismissing captain Du Plessis (16).

Then, Rawat and Virat Kohli took charge and completely owned the show by forming a giant 80 runs partnership for the second wicket to take the game away from Mumbai. Rawat smashed a sensational half-century and was looking well set to take the team home before he met an unfortunate run-out in the 17th over.

The left-handed batter scored 66 off 47 deliveries with the help of…