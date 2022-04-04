Twitter reactions: Keshav Maharaj’s stunning 7-fer helps South Africa crush Bangladesh in Durban Test

Keshav Maharaj‘s spectacular bowling display in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh helped South Africa thrash the visitors by a massive margin of 220 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series at Kingsmead in Durban.

Maharaj and his partner-in-crime Simon Harmer combined to take 14 of the 20 Bangladesh wickets to fall between them as the tourists were packed at their second-lowest total in Test cricket – 53. Further, it was also the lowest ever score in Tests in Durban.

Maharaj, who went wicketless in the first innings despite bowling quite superbly, roared back in grand style to choke the visiting side with a seven-wicket haul while conceding only 32 runs in 10 overs. Similarly, Harmer, who bagged a 4-fer in the first essay, picked up the remaining…