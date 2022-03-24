Twitter Reacts As Bangladesh Script History With Maiden Bilateral ODI Series Win In South Africa

Bangladesh team created history by defeating South Africa 2-1 in the recent three-match ODI bilateral series in the Rainbow Nation. In a groundbreaking performance in the series-deciding ODI, South Africa lost against the spirited Tigers side and lost the match by 9 wickets.

In the third and final ODI of the series at Centurion, Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat. However, Taskin Ahmed picked up the second half-century of his ODI career and badly shattered the Proteas’ batting. When South Africa folded, Janman Malan made 39, Keshav Maharaj scored 28 and Dwayne Pretorius made 20.