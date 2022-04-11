Twitter Reacts As Rajasthan Hold Their Nerve To Break Lucknow’s 3-match Win Streak

Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured their third win of the tournament as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a narrow margin of 3 runs to end KL Rahul and co’s 3-match win streak in the IPL 2022 season.

Batting first, Rajasthan put up 165 on the board courtesy of excellent lower-order batting from Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter even retired hurt to become the first in the history of the IPL to do so.

Hetmyer’s 36-ball 59 included six sixes and just a solitary four but he ensured that Rajasthan recovers from 67/4 at the halfway stage to a respectable total. For LSG, Krishnappa Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers with 2/30 in 4 overs.

In response, Lucknow was jolted twice in the first over. Trent Boult dismissed both KL…