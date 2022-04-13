Twitter reacts as Shivam Dubey, Robin Uthappa help CSK register their first win of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first win of the IPL 2022 season with an easy win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Again to bat first, Chennai were down to 36/2, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali back in the hut. At the 10 overs mark, they were crawling towards an average total but the last ten overs changed the color of the game.

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dubey put on a memorable 165-run partnership for the third wicket. Only 60 runs came in the first ten overs but 156 runs came in the last ten which completely tilted the scales in Chennai’s favour. Dubey was just 5 runs away from his maiden IPL century.

Bengaluru’s main lead in the run chase