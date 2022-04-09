Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings to register first win of the season

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the season by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a clash between teams at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams could not win before coming into the match. CSK lost 3 games and SRH lost 2 games.

CSK have now lost 4 games in a row and this is definitely going to put a dent in their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

SRH, on the other hand, have won after losing their first two games. They are hopeful that they will continue the same momentum going forward.

Match as it happened: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, Kane Williamson won the toss and called for CSK to bat first, CSK did not start well as…