Twitter Reacts to Pat Cummins’ Record-Breaking Fifty Hand MI as His Third Loss at the Trot

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in a scintillating performance of the Pat Cummins Special at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Chasing a competitive target of 162 on a difficult wicket, Kolkata made their way to 67/3 at the halfway point. It was only going to get tougher for the batting side as the pitch turned bad.

Andre Russell was KKR’s biggest weapon but once he lost to Tymal Mills, all hopes were dashed. That was until Cummins turned it on in spectacular fashion. The Australian Test captain scored 50 runs in 14 balls as the joint fastest in the history of IPL.

He ended the game for 56 runs in just 15 balls with four fours and six sixes to put Kolkata on the line with four overs to spare.