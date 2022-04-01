Twitter Reviews John Abraham’s Attack, Calls it ‘Hollywood Level, India’s Marvel Film’

John Abraham’s next action flick Attack is all set to release today, April 1 and the early reviews from netizens seem that the film has managed to impress them. The trailer was dropped last month and it reminded fans of films like Iron Man and Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars John as a super-soldier with an advanced AI system. The trailer hinted at John being used as a human subject for a scientific project. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

One user on Twitter wrote, “BROOOOO #Attack is soooo good My goshhhh HOLLYWOOD level movie from #India. If you liked #Uri, you’ll LOVE #JohnAbraham’s Attack. It’s like India’s Marvel Film. Next Level man. @TheJohnAbraham @Rakulpreet @Asli_Jacqueline”

Another Twitter review…