Twitter shares take off as Elon Musk buys 9% stake for nearly $3 billion. business News

Shares of social media giant Twitter have risen a quarter after it was revealed that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk had bought a 9.2% stake.

A regulatory filing revealed that the tycoon had purchased 73,486,938 Twitter shares.

The stake is worth $2.89bn (£2.2bn) based on Twitter’s closing price on Friday.

Musk is a frequent user of Twitter and has more than 80 million followers, but he has recently been critical of his approach to free speech and said he was giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform.

Image: Elon Musk has yet to explain his reasons for making a stake in Twitter, but called it a passive investment

His stake is considered a passive investment indicating that there is no demand for him…