Twitter stock jumps after Elon Musk takes 9% stake

,hillTwitter’s shares soared more than 20 percent on Monday morning on news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.

Musk is now the largest outside shareholder with 73,486,938 shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Monday.

The Tesla chief is a very active Twitter user with a committed fan base. Just last week, he polled his 80 million followers on whether the platform “strictly adheres” to the principles of freedom of expression.

More than 70 percent answered “no,” prompting Musk to ask whether a new platform is needed.

Musk has been in hot water over his tweets before and is currently in a legal battle…