Twitter stock on track for best day since IPO bought by Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands in the foundry of the Tesla Gigafactory during a press event.

Twitter’s stock is on track for its best day since its IPO, with more than 29% of the shares, after Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company, an SEC filing revealed.

Twitter is down about 73% since its public debut on November 7, 2013. The stock is still down about 37% from its all-time high in February 2021.

Some investors expect assertive executives to take an aggressive stance. This may include increasing their stake in the company or taking a controlling interest in the company in an effort to force change.

“Given how small an investment this is for him (~1% of net worth), we wouldn’t be surprised to see him increase his stake…