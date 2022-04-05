Twitter stock price soars after Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake – TechCrunch

Why hello, we didn’t see you there. Welcome back to another week and an artisan, small-batch, limited-edition, locally crafted, handmade Daily Crunch for Monday, April 4, 2022!

Today, we’re pretty psyched about Kirsten’s transportation newsletter, where she covers Tesla’s EV delivery records and much more. On Wednesday, we’re tuning in to Austin, Texas for our TC City Spotlight: Austin. It’s not too late to register, so, er, maybe go and do that.

Finally, a reminder that everyone has their own things going on, so let’s meet this week with kindness, shall we? — Christine and Hi

The TechCrunch Top 3