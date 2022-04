Shares of Twitter Inc looked set to continue their rally on Tuesday after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk was named to its board of directors.

Twitter TWTR, +3.96% announced Tuesday morning that Musk has been named a board director, whose term expires in 2024. The announcement came a day after it was revealed that Musk had taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the largest holder of Twitter’s common stock.