Shares of Twitter Inc. posted the biggest gain in nearly six years after it was revealed that Tesla Elon Musk’s TechnoKing had acquired a major stake in the social media company.

stock TWTR, +24.27% It gained 20.1% in very active morning trading, which is on track to close the highest since mid-November. It is also on course for the biggest one-day percentage gain since rising 21.4% on September 23, 2016.