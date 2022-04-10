Twitter trolls skipper Ravindra Jadeja after CSK lost to SRH by 8 wickets

Before the start of the Indian Premier League 2022 season, no one thought that Chennai Super Kings would be at the bottom of the table after playing their first 4 games. They have played 4 and lost all 4 under their new leader Ravindra Jadeja, Jadeja was heavily trolled on Twitter after his most recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni who was retained by CSK for 12 crores was expected to lead the franchise as indicated by the management after the win last season. But MS Dhoni stepped down as captain just 48 hours before CSK’s first game.

It hasn’t been the best start for the Ravindra Jadeja captain

Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. It was believed that Jadeja would be able to captain his team well.