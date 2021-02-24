Twitter twists after Spider-Man 3 cast stunts!

If you guys don’t know, the major trio of Marvel’s Spider-Man films – Tom holland, Zendaya And Jacob Batalon dropped his name hours before Spider-Man’s sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home. But all three posted three different titles on their Instagram account and it continues to be a topic of discussion on Twitter, while many followed the troll with their own troll memes, while others reported the potential for these three title drops Discussed inner-meaning. Along with these troll titles, he also added a new picture from the film, each. Instagram posts are below:

Many have speculated that these three “trolls” may indicate a villain arriving in the third installment of this Spider-Man film. The green Spider-Man logo released by Tom Holland may signal the return of the Green Goblin, while the gray-silver color of the Spider-Man logo shown by Jacob Batalon may mean that Doc Oak will appear in the film And the neon pink and blue colors of the Spider-Man logo from Zendaya’s post may mean Electro is coming back (by the way, all three of us knew about the villain).

Of course, the speculation about the upcoming film is fun. For a film that is releasing in December, and a film that has yet to receive a title, many fans on Twitter took it upon themselves to put up some hilarious memes regarding their posts and in some cases – their Along came the “joke-title” himself. And we wonder what Spider-Man “trolling trio” means – get Twitter in a tizzy, keeping the hype around the film.

We’re not saying that people aren’t without Easter-eggs (we’re not very confident), but we can put this speculation to rest for now, and the hilarious tweets for the stunts pulled by these three can read. Check out some of them at the end of the trailer.

“Spider man 3″(Working title for us) will be released in cinemas around the world on 17 December 2021.

Zendaya, Tom and Jacob actually woke up and chose violence # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/Jtkn1NDBGv – Giles g (@ Giuls2828) 24 February, 2021

Thomas Stanley Holland, I was called, now leaving # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/4rWQo9rmF3 – Kasaya (@chujmnietoo) 24 February, 2021

Same energy # Spiderman 3 # Harbour pic.twitter.com/CvMSQNqIYX – Robin Skametzky (@robs_mag) 24 February, 2021

Tom Holland: # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/fT9goBLZ2O – Geek Zone W #Wandavision (@TheGeek_Zone) 24 February, 2021

After Tom, Jacob and Zendaya they trolled us like this # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/3dDCjxfO6H – Maddy only hates a younger era (@pqrkerr) 24 February, 2021

Well, I see it…# Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/P2F8eAIxeA – I am a devlopar (iamdevloper) 24 February, 2021

Spider-Man Fiorello Edition # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/1Pz7khMSji – Manu; (@testasullescale) 24 February, 2021

# Spiderman 3 Epidemic version pic.twitter.com/AtO0c7hqyS – John gets angry (@just_a_Hobbit) 24 February, 2021

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Yakub Batalon are really out of trolling fans with the title here # Spiderman 3 https://t.co/S1zKo2MLUD pic.twitter.com/DGBfvR97Z2 – Buzzfeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) 24 February, 2021

In Search of Spider-Man: Home on the Range. # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/jn2BOcMpLM – Bill Meeks 🤘🏻 (@billmeeks) 24 February, 2021

So I’m excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Proud of this one … FOS is back! # Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/xm0EKxzIsK – joseba (@ joseba_22) 24 February, 2021