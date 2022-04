SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk speaks at the 2020 satellite conference and , [+] Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a number of questions related to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference. (Photo by Vin McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images

Elon Musk has a seat on Twitter’s board of directors, right after he revealed himself as the largest shareholder in the social media company.

The announcement immediately fueled rumors of a change, as Twitter users speculated about how the world’s richest man could influence the platform.

Musk has been questioning Twitter’s moderation policies for weeks, and at one point, even claimed to be considering starting his own social media platform to rival Twitter (this.. .