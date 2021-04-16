Twitter war: Why did Lindsay Ellis post a two hour long apology video? – Film TMT

YouTuber Lindsay Ellis has lengthy been a reputation on the planet of video essays. Her profession began within the now totally fallen from grace Channel Superior the place she was the Nostalgia Chick, speaking about nostalgia-based content material however extra targeted on My Little Pony and the like. Over time, nevertheless, she switched to extra critical movie and tv criticism.

At present, she’s printed her first e book, Axiom’s Finish, and uploads lengthy video essays on YouTube the place she covers matters from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to the Omegaverse lawsuit. Ellis has had her detractors over time. Now, it bought ratcheted as much as 100 attributable to Linsday Ellis’ now-deleted tweet on Raya and the Final Dragon, which calls it an Avatar: The Final Airbender ripoff.

To cite, she wrote: “Additionally watched Raya and the Final Dragon and I believe we have to give you a reputation for this style that’s principally Avatar: The Final Airbender reduxes. It’s like half of all YA fantasy printed in the previous couple of years.” After the tweet obtained backlash, Lindsay Ellis tried to make clear her statements by writing.

“I can see the place for those who squint I used to be implying all Asian-inspired properties are the identical, particularly for those who had been already aware of these conversations the place I had not seen them. However the primary framework of TLA is changing into widespread in fantasy fiction exterior of Asian impressed stuff.”

It was not met effectively. So, Lindsay Ellis did what she does finest: made a video essay out of it. In a one-hour and forty-minute video, which you’ll see above, she discusses cancel tradition, the origin of the phrase cancelled, and the way it feels to be “the villain of the day” on Twitter. It’s an attention-grabbing, if lengthy video, that has, predictably, divided individuals concerning the creator. So listed here are a few of these reactions beneath.

Gonna maintain the L and say the Lindsay Ellis video is definitely actual good and is neither an Apology Video nor a This Is Why I’m Proper Video however as a substitute a “yeah right here’s dumb shit I’ve carried out, now does this deserve a decade and a half of harassment that result in this” which Good vid — Weyoun Appreciator (@DumbCerb) April 15, 2021

Lindsay Ellis had these self-receipts.

lindsay ellis saying she bought canceled when she was the one who deleted her twitter as a result of she didn’t wish to settle for that she did a racist… white girls victimhood unparalleled — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) April 15, 2021

It additionally wasn’t an apology video

The tweets in query do come off as racially insensitive. And that needs to be addressed, an apology no less than.

Already seeing takes mocking Lindsay Ellis for “posting a 2 hour video on cancellation as a substitute of simply apologizing” however for those who remotely take note of Twitter will probably be abundantly clear that everybody saying “simply apologize” is already wanting to clown on that apology in any kind — Houston (@blockbustedpod) April 15, 2021

However even when she did apologize, then would the apology be accepted? No. Not likely.

That is the final Lindsay Ellis tweet I make however an enormous FUCK YOU to everybody who blew this challenge WAY out of proportion. In case your sense of justice leads one to must publicly recount their (& their good friend’s) traumatic sexual assault, you might be NOT as noble as you suppose you might be 🖕 pic.twitter.com/yZ3Zz8X9Ik — Core Concepts (@Xanshil) April 15, 2021

The video undoubtedly bought actual

If Lindsay Ellis felt the necessity to share a traumatic expertise in her video, pressured even, then that’s gross of the web for having put her in that place.

It’s disappointing that criticism by Asians with regard to Lindsay Ellis’s tweet evaluating Raya to ATLA has been subsumed by the overwhelming concept of cancel tradition, and what it means, to a white particular person. She’s centered herself in what was criticism about asian microaggression. — Elaine 🌹 is on Patreon! (@artofelaineho) April 15, 2021

Pay attention to those who know what they’re speaking about

The Asian group is coping with sufficient proper now as effectively. So if these in that group are saying one thing is fallacious, then, as a white particular person, possibly take a step again and pay attention to those who know what they’re speaking about.

All of the individuals bitching concerning the size and part names of the brand new Lindsay Ellis video are actually proving her proper. — Matthew Sweetcakes (@MrSweetcakes) April 15, 2021

Lindsay Ellis made an apology video about her tweets. I’ll be watching it and speaking about, as a result of I’m POC, and extra particularly, a South East Asian which this pertains to. Give me an hour or two… — Seth Gunter (@sethhg313) April 15, 2021

Truthfully? Learn this thread concerning the video as a result of it’s tremendous attention-grabbing. Whereas it acknowledges that, sure, individuals took the Lindsay Ellis factor too far together with legitimate issues on cancel tradition. It additionally factors out that good religion criticism was ignored by Ellis in her video as effectively.