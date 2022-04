Umran Malik with the fastest delivery of the match award (Twitter/IPL) Photo : Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik | took the spotlight once again when he delivered his first over with speeds in excess of 140. The last match also saw him get traction on Twitter, but the Sunday match against the Lucknow Super Giants caught the attention of many twitter users and fans who called for his abilities to be used in the Indian cricket team.

Four deliveries in his first over were bowled at a 145 + speed. The individual delivery speeds were:

1st ball-148

2nd ball-148

3rd ball-142

4th ball-146

5th ball-146

6th ball-140

Malik took home the award for the fastest delivery of the match.