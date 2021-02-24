Two big TheMiracleTech offers for Ajit’s Valimai Early Digital release

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is the first blockbuster in Tamil cinema since the epidemic. The film released in January during the festive season and ended as a big hit. But the makers have surprised everyone by opposing the digital release just two weeks after its theatrical release. Amazon offered a premium for early release of the film on TheMiracleTech. But again, it has recorded massive gains due to the small window.

Now, including TheMiracleTech majors Amazon prime video Another Tamil veteran is keen to make a similar offer in the film starring Valimai. He said, “It seems that if we are fans of both these stars in our client list, then we have the whole of Tamil Nadu.” So we want Valimai to be released early on TheMiracleTech space, ”a source told us.

We have reliably known that some proposals have been made for producers of Valimai, but have yet to take them. On the other hand, the Valimai release date is yet to be confirmed. The shooting of the film is completed except for an action sequence which will be shot in a foreign country. H Vinoth, director of Nerkonda Parvai, produced the megaphone. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is the heroine. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music.