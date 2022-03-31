Two children die after eating Boutoni pizza in France: Afska’s answer is sold here too

Health officials have established a link between Boutoni brand frozen pizzas from the Nestlé group and several serious cases of contamination by the Escherichia coli bacterium, while dozens of French children fell ill, and two died.

Since late February, France has experienced a resurgence of cases of hemolytic and uremic syndrome (HUS) associated with contamination with E. coli. These cases, which lead to kidney failure, occur in children. As of this Wednesday, 75 cases are under investigation, with 41 “identical” hemolytic and uremic syndromes identified, and additional analyzes are in progress for 34, according to Public Health France.

The sick children are between 1 and 18 years of age. Two children have died, although the connection to pizza has not been confirmed in either case. The analyzes confirm “a link between several cases and …