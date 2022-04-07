Two circles in the viewfinder with the point of Paris?

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History

Barça is working on its summer transfer window. The Blaugranas have come a long way since the disastrous first half of the season and are surfacing on the chemistry brought by Xavi’s appointment as team head. Many young talents are being born and the future looks bright for Catalans. However, the latter is well aware that it will be necessary to recruit in order to strengthen the team.

Barça in particular seeks to intensify its environment and its aggressive alternatives. Thus, according to the information received from foot market, Christopher Nkunku and Mason Mount are particularly appreciated by the management. Only, these two profiles appear to be of more value to Catalan finance.