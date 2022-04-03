Two-day MotoGP weekend will be “dangerous” – Pol Espargaro

MotoGP was forced to condense the Argentine GP to two days this weekend after delays in freight traffic meant Friday’s race had to be canceled and a revised schedule put in place.

As the calendar expands to 21 races this season, discussions this weekend in light of freight problems revolve around whether MotoGP should use Argentina as a test run to see if Reducing Grand Prix days may be an option in the future.

But after being split by straight qualifying in FP1 and FP2 with only two hours of practice, Espargaro – who came through Q1 to put his Honda fourth on the grid – believes the two- The day will not be safe enough for weekend riders.

“Stressful. That was very stressful,” Aspergaro said of his day. “I mean, the day itself was stressful, we didn’t need to add…