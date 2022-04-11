Two days later, truckers lifted the blockade of San Nicolas

St. Nicholas (Special Envoy).- The struggle that kept this city in suspense was revealed late this Sunday night, when Truckers union called off strike that left it without garbage collection service for three days and access blocked Due to which the entry of goods was obstructed. In administration they celebrated the end of the protest, although they did not have confirmation from the union, but from local companies and carriers. while the mayor Manuel Pasaglia (Together for Change) was preparing for a municipal campaign to remove garbage bags, a measure of force rescinded after the arrest of two federalists for blocking a company in San Pedro.

