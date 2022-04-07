Two DC men charged with impersonating FEED, several Secret Service agents put on leave

WASHINGTON – The FBI on Wednesday arrested two people living in southeast Washington, D.C., on charges that they falsely impersonated federal agents as a way of associating themselves with the US law enforcement and defense community.

Court documents said that in early February 2020, Ariane Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, pretended to be federal agents and convinced genuine government officials that their employment was legitimate.

Some of the people he allegedly betrayed were Secret Service agents assigned to the White House, including protective details of First Lady Jill Biden.

As a result, four Secret Service agents have been placed on administration leave for further investigation, the FBI said in a filing in the U.S. District Court for…