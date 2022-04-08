Two dead in a new attack in Tel Aviv: “war atmosphere”

A new armed attack, at the scene of chaos in the heart of Tel Aviv, killed at least two people and injured many on Thursday evening, following a series of recent attacks that Israel is still mourning.

Israeli Red Cross counterpart Magan David Adom said 16 wounded in connection with the attack on Dizengoff Street, along with bars and cafes in the heart of Tel Aviv, had been transferred to local hospitals.

,We have received several serious injuries with different types of injuries, mainly on the chest, abdomen and some on the face (…) Unfortunately two of them have died and we are currently fighting to save lives.Ronnie Gamzu, director of the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, told AFP.

“war atmosphere”

Witnesses at the scene told AFP they heard gunshots and saw scenes of chaos in the center of Tel Aviv, where Israeli police were…