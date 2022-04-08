Two Important Questions Xavi Hernandez Asked His FC Barcelona Players While Taking Over

Xavi Hernandez asked FC Barcelona players these important questions when he took the job of head coach. , [+] NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is clear to all that Xavi Hernandez has completely turned FC Barcelona’s fortunes since Ronald Koeman took over as head coach in November.

Blaugrana faced one of their toughest tests last night in Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against a young, fast and sporting Eintracht outfit. But the way Barca fought against their hosts after scoring a goal, later equalizing through Ferran Torres, the club’s second all-time performance leader in about 25 minutes’ time, testified to the fighting spirit in his men. gave.

and as revealed By game Feather…