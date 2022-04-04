Two Indians – Falguni Shah and Ricky Kej – win big at the 64th Grammys

In the early hours of Monday morning, when the announcement was made for legendary drummer Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej to receive the Grammy for Divine Tides (Lahiri Music) for the Best New Age Album, life for the Bengaluru musician seemed to have come full circle. Dressed in a navy blue bandhgala, Kej bent down on stage to touch Copeland’s feet and expressed gratitude to have joined him on his “musical journey”. “I grew up with his (Copeland’s) posters on my wall and today I have won a Grammy along with him. It’s amazing,” said 40-year-old Kej on stage. “In India, we have a saying – Vasudev Kutumbhkam – the world is one family… living in peace with the human species, and also with all entities on this planet. Divine Tides is about that co-existence,” added…