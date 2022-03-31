Two kids who die after eating Buitoni pizza: what we know and what FASFC is doing in Belgium

Several serious cases of contamination linked to the consumption of Boutoni pizza have been uncovered by French health authorities.

Cases that report hemolytic and uremic syndromes, report health officials. No fewer than 75 cases have been identified since late February. 41 of them had similar hemolytic-uremic syndromes, whereas 34 other cases required further investigation. The victims are all children aged 1 to 18 and two of them are believed to have died, although a formal link between pizza consumption and their deaths has yet to be established.

Buitoni’s parent company, Nestlé Group, closed its Caudry factory on 18 March and all products in the franchised range were recalled. “Today we don’t understand what could have happened, but we’re going to develop an analysis protocol that we …