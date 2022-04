According to first reports, shots were fired at around 9 p.m. Thursday in Dizengoff Street, a well-known entertainment district with restaurants and bars in the Israeli port city of Tel Aviv. According to the local version of the Red Cross, at least two people were killed. It is being told that sixteen people have also been injured, many of whom are in serious condition. “We are fighting to save lives,” the director of the Ichilov hospital told French news agency AFP.