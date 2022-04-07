Two men allegedly impersonating federal agents to gain access to the Secret Service

Two men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal agents over the course of several years. The FBI alleges that Ariane Teherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, have been pretending to be various US government officials and employees, including members of federal law enforcement agencies, since February 2020.

The two reportedly obtained paraphernalia, handguns and assault rifles used by federal law enforcement agencies. The FBI claims that he used his false ties with the US government to “conflate himself with members of the federal law enforcement and defense community.”

Tehrzadeh allowed US Secret Service members and a DHS employee rent-free, pretending to be a member of the Department of Homeland Security.