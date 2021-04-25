Two Multi-Time PFL Champions Dethroned In Round One Of PFL 1 – 2021

We had a variety of stunning outcomes over the weekend in fight sports activities, beginning with PFL 1 – 2021 on Friday, April 23. UFC 261 then adopted that up with maybe much more stunning outcomes, to our shock.

The shockers in PFL 1 didn’t come on the identical degree of devastation because the shockers at UFC 261, however they had been nonetheless extremely shocking outcomes to say the least.

For starters, PFL 1 showcased the featherweight & light-weight divisions.

Lance Palmer, the returning two-time PFL featherweight champion, former RFA & three-time WSOF featherweight champion was upset by former two-time Courageous CF featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins on Friday.

Palmer got here into the bout with a report of 22-3, going an undefeated 10-0 underneath the PFL banner since its begin in 2018. Jenkins was a PFL newcomer that got here in with a report of 14-4, going 8-3 in Bellator prior.

Jenkins, an NCAA Division I nationwide champion, an NCAA Division I nationwide champion second place, a Junior World Champion, and a two-time All-American in freestyle wrestling was capable of maul Palmer all through the bout, one thing we’ve by no means seen occur earlier than. He additionally very impressively out-struck Palmer all through.

Palmer is an NCAA Division I nationwide champion second place, and can also be a four-time All-American. Each males additionally positioned in Huge Ten Championships earlier than. Nonetheless, regardless of his wresting prowess, we’ve by no means seen anybody do this to Palmer earlier than.

In reality, each single one among Palmer’s victories got here due to his wrestling potential.

Not solely that, however he wins each spherical of his fights in each combat he has, and he misplaced all three rounds handily on Friday. It was actually one thing seeing that actual tide flip.

Two fights later, within the co-main occasion, two of the premier grapplers within the sport went at it.

These two premier grapplers are Marcin Held and two-time returning PFL light-weight champion Natan Schulte.

Held has among the best submissions in your entire sport, particularly along with his leg locks. Schulte however is an elite Judoka, and has among the finest journeys and octagon management within the sport.

Sadly, they didn’t grapple, this complete combat was performed out on the toes, nevertheless it was a straight up barn burner!

These two slugged it out for 3 straight rounds, giving us an unbelievable present, whereas the judges awarded Held the unanimous choice victory after a really, very shut combat.

Schulte may have been given the nod with out dispute, however nonetheless, it may’ve gone both approach, and the second two-time PFL champion was dethroned within the first spherical at PFL 1.

The principle occasion confirmed an unproven Clay Collard dethrone former WEC & UFC light-weight champion Anthony Pettis as nicely. Collard hadn’t fought in MMA in two years, whereas Pettis had gone 2-2 in that point.

Collard did nonetheless begin boxing as an expert in that point, and went 5-1 in 2020, defeating 5 touted prospects with supposed brilliant futures within the course of.

Collard swarmed Pettis along with his arms your entire combat, and particularly along with his dimension, it labored out fantastically for him.

Pettis didn’t look unhealthy on this combat, he was really trying very sharp along with his kicks and particularly his counter punches, however he simply bought overwhelmed. So badly in actual fact that he almost bought completed 3 times in spherical two.

‘Showtime’ did nonetheless land a vicious head kick, adopted by a flying knee that landed flush with one minute left within the third spherical, however he couldn’t end Collard with it, and Pettis has now gone 6-9 in his final 15 after opening his profession up at 18-2.

Brady Briggs

I grew to become a fan of fight sports activities after I was 12 years previous. I used to be scrolling by the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night time. That’s the primary combat I noticed, and the combat that bought me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my aim is to enlighten everybody on what’s occurring within the sport at this time.