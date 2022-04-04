Two of the families of five bushwalkers killed in the Wentworth Falls landslide blue mountain gazette

A British family of five has been hit by tragedy with the deaths of a man and a boy, and a woman and boy seriously injured in a landslide, after a day of bushwalking in the Blue Mountains.

The Walking Party is a family of five – a man, 49, and a nine-year-old boy have died – while a woman and a boy were in critical condition and receiving medical care on site.


