Two of the families of five bushwalkers killed in the Wentworth Falls landslide Muggy Guardian

A British family of five has been hit by tragedy with the deaths of a man and a boy, and a woman and boy seriously injured in a landslide, after a day of bushwalking in the Blue Mountains. NSW Police and Ambulance NSW have officially confirmed that two people were killed and two seriously injured after a rock collapsed in Wentworth Falls just after 1.30pm today. A rescue and recovery operation was underway for the Bushwalking Party after a landslide near Wentworth Pass. The Walking Party is a family of five – a man, 49, and a nine-year-old boy have died – while a woman and a boy were in critical condition and receiving medical care on site. A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy…