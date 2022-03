shields

It looked like a scene from a horror movie, there in the otherwise quiet Norderln near Schildstrand. Two curious Staffordshire Terriers suddenly appeared out of nowhere and pounced on Mickey van Helmond (73), a golden retriever and owner. “It is a miracle that Umabel survived this. To prevent a death, these fighting dogs actually have to move away from the neighborhood,” says the victim, who was also badly beaten up himself.