Two tales of jobs in tech hubs – Axios

Jobs are coming back more slowly in America’s top tech centers than in other cities — but it’s not the tech jobs that are lagging, according to a new analysis from the jobs site Indeed.

What’s happening: Pandemic-era remote work is still keeping white-collar workers in tech hubs at home, and that’s slowing down the recovery of local shops and restaurants in those communities.

The big picture: Scores of jobs in big cities’ central business districts — from the bodegas serving morning coffee to the fast casual lunch spots to the nearby boutiques — depend on foot traffic from office workers. Remote work, and its staying power, could make many of those jobs disappear for good.

Details: Indeed looked at Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Raleigh, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Washington, DC — U.S. tech hubs, defined by Indeed as cities with populations over 1 million that have the highest percent of technology job postings.

In these cities, retail and food service jobs have seen steeper drops than in other metro areas.

Retail job postings fell 16% in these cities between February 2019 and February 2021, compared with 0% in all other U.S. cities.

Food service jobs postings fell 36% in the tech centers in that same time period. In other metros, the drop was 17%.

What to watch: “It’s too soon to say whether this is a permanent slowdown,” says Jed Kolko, the report’s author and Indeed’s chief economist.